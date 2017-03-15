StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Cold weather will stick around with temperatures below freezing the next three mornings. Cold Canadian high pressure will move in today with gusty winds and below normal temperatures. Even with sunny skies it will only warm into the 40s today. It will be even colder tonight with low temperatures in the mid 20s. This will be the coldest we have seen since January, and could break record lows. The cold weather will continue Thursday with another freeze Thursday night. It will then start to warm up on Friday with afternoon highs in the 60s. Mid to upper 60s are possible Saturday before a cold front brings in a few showers, then a cool down for Sunday.

Today, sunny, windy and cold. Highs 48 inland, 46 beaches.

Tonight, clear, windy and cold. Lows 22-24 inland, 26 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.