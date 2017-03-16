Accidental fire damages Garden City beach house

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with the Murrells Inlet Garden City fire department say a blaze that damaged a beach house in Garden City Thursday morning was likely accidental.

Capt. Tom Zimpleman reports the fire that occurred Thursday morning off South Waccamaw Drive started in the attic. Crews received the call around 7:30 a.m. and took about an hour extinguishing the flames.

People were renting the house for vacation, but Capt. Zimpleman says the family wasn’t inside the home when the fire started.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, Capt. Zimpleman says it appears to be accidental. The roof of the home and the attic were damaged because of the fire.