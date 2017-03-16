Carolinas Hospital System celebrates Certified Nurses Day

WBTW News Staff Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Carolinas Hospital System celebrated Certified Nurses day Thursday with a ceremony and lunch.

Nurses also got the chance to talk about what they love most about their job.

“Its amazing, I’m a labor and delivery nurse, so I get to see new life come into the world every day and get to be a part of that. Spending that time with families and get to help them learn how to take care of their babies and it’s the most wonderful job in the world,” said Certified Registered Nurse Michelle Isgett.

In all, 38 nurses were recognized for their service and professionalism.

