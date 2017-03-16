CCU pulls away to beat Hampton in CBI opener

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Jaylen Shaw scored 22 points and Demario Beck added 21 as Coastal Carolina pulled away late to beat Hampton 83-67 in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational.

The Chanticleers (17-17) hit 11 of their final 12 field goals and finished with a 25-10 run to break open a tight game.

With the late game explosion, the Chanticleers shot 57-percent from the field, including 69 percent in the second half.

Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 12 while Artur Labinowicz, making a start in place of an injured Shivaughn Wiggins added 11. Elijah Wilson also scored 11.

The Chanticleers host Loyola Maryland Monday in the second round.