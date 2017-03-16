Darlington Fire Department helps community install smoke alarms

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – In partnership with the American Red Cross, the City of Darlington Fire Department hit the streets to help residents of Brockington Heights Apartments on Thursday.

According to a press release, 12 firefighters covered each of the 50 apartments, installing long-life, 10-year smoke alarms in each bedroom, hallway, and living space.

“Working smoke alarms provide a 50 percent greater chance of surviving a home fire,” says Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh.

The event included more than just installing the equipment. Each resident was also given a booklet of information on what to do in case of a fire.

“These one-on-one conversations with citizens connect them with the City and show how we are here to serve them,” Cavanaugh says.