Florence McDonald’s restaurant hosts Coffee with a Cop

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW)- The Florence County Sheriff’s Office held a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday morning.

The event was hosted by the McDonald’s on East Palmetto Street in Florence. The goal of Coffee with a Cop is to let the community get to know members of the sheriff’s office.

“The more opportunity our community has to actually open those lines of communication with law enforcement and the better success our law enforcement is gonna have at preventing crime getting intelligence on particular events that may or may not be occurring and it’s just good to form those bonds between community and law enforcement,” said McDonald’s owner Jimmy Hernandez.