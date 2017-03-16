Florence police search for woman linked to car break-ins

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police released photos of a woman they say may be connected to several car break-ins where credit and debit cards were stolen.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the department says the stolen cards were later used at different locations. The woman often wears a hooded sweatshirt to cover her hair and has been seen driving a newer model white Chevy Impala with a sunroof. She has been seen in the South Florence area, adds Lt. Brandt.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

