Florence YMCA plans $1.13 million expansion

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The YMCA in Florence wants to build to increase its sports programs and child care programs by expanding its facility for $1.13 million.

Last year, a group called the Friendship Club offered the YMCA three acres of land of Friendship Park.

Florence Family YMCA spokesperson Brian New said the redevelopment project will include abandoning roads around Friendshark to be used for improvements.

The expansion will allow the YMCA to build an eight lane track with a soccer or football field, an 83 space parking lot along with a playground and a new shelter.

“Luckily, its right at the end of our property now so it’ll be just adding on to what we have and we’ll be able to increase sport programs out there and our child care will be able to use it,” mentioned New.

Florence City Council passed first reading of an ordinance in its last meeting to allow the YMCA to use property in the public right of way portions of Emerson Avenue and unopened portions of Wakefield Street and Rutherford Drive.

City Manager Drew Griffin says the city is working closely with the YMCA because it offers a programs and services for many people in the city of Florence.

“We’re trying to make sure that we don’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to raising money for this because we feel it is really important for the community to have this park that they can come to,” said New.

New says the YMCA has raised $35,000 in donations from local businesses and foundations.

