FMU baseball falls to North Greenville

By Published:
Francis Marion baseball

FLORENCE – North Greenville scored four runs in the eighth inning to outlast Francis Marion 11-8 Wednesday in a battle of ranked teams in Division II.

The outburst gave the No. 26 Crusaders (21-5) an 11-6 lead. They held off a Francis Marion rally in the ninth inning to preserve the victory.

Francis Marion (19-5) fell behind 5-1 early before William Robbins hit a grand slam in the second inning to tie the game. But the No. 21 Patriots were never able to take the lead, and they have now dropped three of their last four games.

FMU returns to Peach Belt Conference action Friday at Young Harris.

 

