Marion County deputies arrest 3 for Mullins home burglaries

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced had made three arrests after deputies were called to investigate several home burglaries on Bluff Road Tuesday.

Captain Judith Barker with the sheriff’s office says Davey Wadlington, 23, Crystal Lawrence, 36, and Christopher Rogers, 28, have been charged with two counts of burglary second degree, criminal conspiracy and housebreaking.

According to the press release, Rogers was also wanted by several other jurisdictions.

“These three individuals decided to come into our county and prey on our fine citizens and their homes. These criminals were looking for an easy score and now due to the hard work of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mullins PD they will have to answer for their bad decisions. Everyone is welcome in Marion County, but let it be known, we will protect our citizens and their property,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Each of the three suspects are currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond.