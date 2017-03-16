Myrtle Beach Fire Department plans Child Seat Safety Checkpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Saturday, March 25, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department will be conducting a Child Seat Safety Checkpoint at the Target at 1150 Seaboard St in Myrtle Beach.

The free event will be held from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. and is designed to help new and expecting parents, as well as grandparents and care givers who would like to make sure that they are using their car seats properly, or have questions about installing the car seats all together.

The fire department plans to have certified Safe Kids Worldwide car seat technicians from different organizations on hand all throughout the event stationed out in the Target parking lot, and will be instructing parents on how to properly install child safety seats, clarifying the SC state laws on car seat usage, and passing along general safety tips on how the can keep their children safe as they grow into new car seats.