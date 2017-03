CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announces that on a Georgetown County man pleaded guilty to di…

FLORENCE, SC – Wilson High School’s Tiger Production presents Home: A Place of Hope and Love. This highly spirited musical tells the story …

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – A bill to give the town of Nichols $700,000 to help rebuild passed in the House of Representatives earlier this week. T…

FLORENCE, SC – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone and his Command Staff are hosting a “Calling All Men” event. According to a press relea…

On Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced had made three arrests after deputies were called to investigate several home burg…