Photos released of Conway National Bank robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a Conway National Bank Thursday morning.

According to the police department’s Twitter account, a white male with tattoos on both sides of his neck and his hands robbed the bank located at 1360 Hwy 501 in Conway. It is unclear if the robber was armed.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information related to the robbery or the suspect in the photos is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s