Photos released of Conway National Bank robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a Conway National Bank Thursday morning.

According to the police department’s Twitter account, a white male with tattoos on both sides of his neck and his hands robbed the bank located at 1360 Hwy 501 in Conway. It is unclear if the robber was armed.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information related to the robbery or the suspect in the photos is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.