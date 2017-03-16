Registration still open for Darlington Raceway’s Spring Fling 5K

DARlINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Raceway is hosting its Spring Fling 5K on Saturday, April 1, and registration is still available for the race.

The Spring Fling 5K will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and feature a unique course around the track’s property, beginning and ending on the start-finish line.

Advance registrations for the Spring Fling 5K can be found online by searching for keyword ‘Darlington on the race website.’ The 5K registration cost is $32 from March 16-31 and $35 day of the event. All runners who sign up will receive a $25 rebate voucher towards a frontstretch ticket order to the Sept. 3 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500.

The Spring Fling 5K is just one part of the first-ever Darlington Spring Fling presented by Genesis Health Care event on April 1. The community day will also feature an Easter egg hunt and free community lunch courtesy of Genesis Health Care.

The Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and open to all kids 12 and under who are members of Darlington Raceway’s Raceway Rascals presented by Future Scholar kids club. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden around the track’s infield with special golden eggs offering race tickets and other great prizes. If your child is not a member of the Raceway Rascals presented by Future Scholar kids club, simply sign up the day of the event at the infield registration tent.

The day will conclude with a free community dinner in the Cale Yarborough Garage area courtesy of Genesis Health.

The Spring Fling will also have a charitable component to it, as all guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to support The Lord Cares food bank of Darlington.