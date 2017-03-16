Ruiz Foods awards grant to Lucy T Davis Elementary teacher

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -Ruiz Foods recognized the efforts of a Pee Dee teacher with a “mini teacher grant” through its Ruiz 4 Kids program.

Erika Hartman teaches at Lucy T. Davis Elementary School. Ruiz Foods gave her a $649 grant for her Bricks to Build up Knowledge project that uses Lego bricks to teach kids about math and engineering.

“You know we get a certain amount but obviously it’s not enough to cover everything that we want to do in our classroom for the entire year. So it’s a great opportunity to have businesses and companies give us money that allows us to do a little bit extra with the curriculum,” said Erika Hartman, a 4th grade math and science teacher.

Ruiz Foods is taking applications for its next round of teacher grants. The deadline is June 15 and the application can be found at ruiz4kids.org.

 

