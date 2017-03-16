StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Record cold is possible this morning with sunrise temperatures in the 20s. Cold Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week. As this high moves close, winds will calm down a bit, allowing temperatures to get even colder than last night. Today will be another sunny, but cool day with high temperatures in the 50s. One more freeze tonight before we start to warm up Friday afternoon. High pressure will move offshore Friday, bringing winds around to the south, and pushing temperatures into the 60s. Some spots may hit 70 on Saturday before the next cold front moves through. A few showers are possible Saturday, then temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler on Sunday. Another front will bring a few showers on Tuesday afternoon, possibly holding off until late in the evening. Highs on Tuesday will climb back into the 70s.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 52 inland, 50 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 26-28 inland, 31-32 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60-65.