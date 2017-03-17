American Red Cross assisting Horry County family after early morning fire.

Myrtle Beach, S.C., March 17, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mary Street, was damaged by a fire early this morning. Horry Fire Departments responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping five adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

While a good homecooked meal can be very satisfying, cooking is the leading cause of home fires, here are a few tips to help keep your family safe in the kitchen. Children and pets must be kept at least three feet away from hot stoves and ovens. Keep dish towels, bags, and boxes away from the stovetop. Keep pan handles turned inward to prevent accidents. If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid or cookie sheet, and turn off the heat. Keep the pan covered until it is completely cooled. Never use water to put out a grease or oil fire. Regularly clean the stovetop and the oven help prevent a fire. In the event of an oven fire keep the oven door closed, and call 9-1-1 from a safe location. Consider a five pound BC or ABC fire extinguisher.

This information is courtesy of a press release from the American Red Cross.