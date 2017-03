MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Ripley’s Aquarium is having a St. Patrick’s Day Bash from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Enjoy food, games, a live DJ, and more. Aquarium admission includes the event. A prize will be offered to the tackiest St. Patrick’s Day Outfit! Ages 21 and over can enjoy the cash bar and complimentary green beer sample. Cost is $17 per guest.