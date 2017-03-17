Aynor High School to host St. Baldrick’s event this weekend

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Aynor High School will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research on Saturday, March 18.

According to a press release, the goal is to raise $7,000. This weekend, 20 local volunteers are expected to go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and end at 7:30 p.m.

Allen York, Army veteran and St. Baldrick’s volunteer event organizer recalls attending a St. Baldrick’s event prior to his deployment to Iraq in 2003. Although he has retired, Allen has taken over the JROTC program at Aynor High School and thought hosting a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event would be a great way for the cadets to give back to the community.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

For more information visit the “Shave the Hive” St. Baldrick’s event page.