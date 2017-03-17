Bennettsville police believe missing woman could be in Myrtle Beach, Laurinburg

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) –  Bennettsville police are searching for a woman last seen at her home on Wednesday.

According to police, Kimberly Cox was last seen March 15 wearing blue jeans and a Clemson jacket around 12:30 a.m. in Bennettsville.

Investigators believe she may be in the Laurinburg or Myrtle Beach area.

Cox is described as being 5’03 tall, around 130 pounds with brown hair, a tattoo on her chest that reads “Kim” and a small flame tattooed on her left hand.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Dept. at (843) 479-3620 or Sgt. John Hepburn (843) 439-0983.

 

