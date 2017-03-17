Coastal Grand Mall JCPenney store not closing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Despite rumors that the JCPenney department store at Coastal Grand Mall was at risk of closing, a document released Friday does not list the location as part of the 138 stores that will shut down.

JCPenney released the final list of stores that will be eliminated from the retail line-up. View that complete list here.

Two JCPenney locations in South Carolina will close – Citadel Mall in Charleston and at Town ‘N Country in Easley.

In the store closings announcement, JCPenney says about 5,000 employees will be affected because of the liquidation process.

“As part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the Company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network. Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June. JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.”