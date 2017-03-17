Conway Chamber creates “simplistic and easy” way to bring more business

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – You could be seeing more businesses coming to downtown Conway because of a new economic development initiative by the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber created an interactive website called ConwaySCNow.com. It’s for people interested in bringing their business to the area and officials say it’s something that hasn’t been done anywhere in Horry County.

“This website gives demographics, analytics and incentives that Conway has to offer,” said Vice President of Economic Development and Government Affairs, Gary Lee. ” The full gamut of details you would need to become successful in business especially in the City of Conway.”

The website also shows how many open properties are available right now, what kind of workers are in the area as well as available land.

“Anybody interested in starting a business, anyone currently in business and just looking to expand or looking for more information can go to our website and, in a simplistic and easy to understand format, find what they want,” said Director of Economic Development and Government Relations, Devin Parks.

Conway City Council member, Jean Timbes, has been on council for 14 years and said development has been a big focus.

“I think this is a very good approach to solving a lot of issues and getting information out to a lot of people,” said Timbes.

Local businessmen, like Kevin Sansbury, are also talking about the benefits of ConwaySCNow.com.

“It just gets the information out to the public,” said Sansbury. “As far as what’s available out there, what rates are, what opportunities there may be for different companies out there.”

“It’s brand new,” said Lee. “It’s extremely important for us to make sure that we are giving Conway the type of recognition it needs.”

Timbes said she’s never seen Conway so busy and hopes this initiative will bring more business, and therefore more people, to the area.

“I’m really looking for a program such as this to put our best foot forward,” said Timbes. “To let people know what we have to offer and entice them to come visit and maybe even stay.”