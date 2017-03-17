Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Darlington County

Darlington, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County firefighters battled a mobile home fire around 9:45 Thursday night. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers says the home on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington was fully involved with flames when crews arrived.

Chief Flowers says one person was rescued from inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Darlington County Fire District, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.