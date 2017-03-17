Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Darlington County

By Published:
Horry County Fire Rescue battle early morning mobile home fire (Image 1)

Darlington, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County firefighters battled a mobile home fire around 9:45 Thursday night. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers says the home on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington was fully involved with flames when crews arrived.

Chief Flowers says one person was rescued from inside the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Darlington County Fire District, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s