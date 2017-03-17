Florence County Council passes ordinance regulating door to door sales

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Council passed a third and final reading of an ordinance to limit what times a door-to-door salesperson can come to your house.

The ordinance says unless they’re invited, no one can show up at your door step to sell items during the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The ordinance also says a person must buy a one hundred dollar business license from the courthouse to sell door to door.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s office says if door to door peddlers are caught without a permit they’ll be asked to leave, but if the salesperson refuses to leave then they could be arrested.

Law enforcement officials say the business license is to keep people living in Florence County safe.

Florence County Vice-Chairman Willard Dorriety says the door to door ordinance will cut down on many complaints from concerned people.

“Now if you don’t have a license, we got some teeth that the sheriff will be able to do something and help us out in this situation, not trying to say anything bad about these groups but hopefully our neighborhoods will feel safer by doing this and you won’t have the harassment we’ve had in the past”

The ordinance says violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and get up to a $500 fine.