Grand Strand Humane Society needs shoes to help animals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re doing some spring cleaning or just need to get rid of a few pairs of shoes, the Grand Strand Humane Society will take your sneakers.

A shoe collection drive hosted by the humane society will help raise money for medical needs of stray animals. The shoe drive is being run through Funds2Orgs. People can bring their gently worn or new shoes to the animal shelter through May 15. The humane society will then earn money for each pair through Funds2Orgs.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Suzanne Roman, Executive Director. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self‐sufficient. It’s a win‐win for everyone,” added Elena Nicholas, Board President.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at the S\shelter located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, in Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. For more information, visit grandstrandhumanesociety.com.