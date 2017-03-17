MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Home improvement expert Sean King joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about how to hire the right contractor. His book The Ultimate Guide To Hiring The Right Contractor covers 25 deal-breakers when deciding on a contractor. Sean shared these 3 huge mistakes to avoid when you hire any contractor:
- Not Pre-Screening the Contractor
- Not Getting Everything in Writing
- Getting Ahead on Payment Schedule
King also shared his “RIGHT” philosophy for avoiding problems when hiring a contractor:
- Referral/Recommendation
- Investigate
- Get it In Writing
- Have a Voice and Use it
- Trust Your Gut