Hiring the right contractor

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Home improvement expert Sean King joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about how to hire the right contractor. His book The Ultimate Guide To Hiring The Right Contractor covers 25 deal-breakers when deciding on a contractor. Sean shared these 3 huge mistakes to avoid when you hire any contractor:

  1. Not Pre-Screening the Contractor
  2. Not Getting Everything in Writing
  3. Getting Ahead on Payment Schedule

King also shared his “RIGHT” philosophy for avoiding problems when hiring a contractor:

  • Referral/Recommendation
  • Investigate
  • Get it In Writing
  • Have a Voice and Use it
  • Trust Your Gut

