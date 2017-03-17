Lumberton police identify suspect in several area robberies

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on several robbery charges.

A press release from Captain Terry W. Parker with Lumberton police says Darrick Lemorris McKenzie of Goldsboro is wanted for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny for an incident that happened on Tar Heel Road. He is also wanted for a common law robbery and assault that happened at the Hampton Inn in Lumberton on February 14, 2017 and an armed robbery and larceny of motor vehicle from an incident which occurred on Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton on March 16, 2017.

Police say he is also being sought for questioning regarding two additional armed robberies, larceny of a motor vehicle, another assault, and financial fraud.

The suspect is described as being 5’7” to 5’8” tall and weighing around 130 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.