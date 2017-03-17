North Myrtle Beach gets $10M to repair beaches

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach will get $10 million for beach renourishment to help repair damage from Hurricane Matthew.

A press released from the office of Congressman Tom Rice said the District 7 congressman secured $10 million in emergency funding for beachfront renourishment projects in North Myrtle Beach. Congressman Rice pushed for the project to be considered for funding at the federal lever, the release says.

“Beaches are the lifeblood of the Grand Strand and they’ve been hit hard over the past few years,” said Congressman Rice. “While this money won’t replace all the erosion, it will certainly help and I will continue to explore ways to rebuild and repair beachfront all along the Grand Strand.”

Congressman Rice worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and the House Appropriations Committee to assess beachfront damages and get money as part of the 2017 Continuing Resolution (CR) funding bill that was signed into law last December.

The $10 million will address the North Myrtle Beach reach of the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project.