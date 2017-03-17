Report: suspects pointed guns at Hartsville mother, children

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A report from Hartsville police says officers were called Monday after individuals drew their guns at a woman with five children.

According to police, a woman was in her car with her children when three armed men approached the vehicle.

The suspects questioned the victim about where a certain individual was several times with their guns drawn and at “the low ready position” before they got back into their tan Cadillac and left.

The report from police says the confrontation happened around 5:20 p.m. on Camellia Lane. The 5 children in the car were listed as being between 3 and 13 years old.

Officers say they have not yet made any arrests in reference to the case.