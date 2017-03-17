Run to the Sun Car Show rolls into Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Thousands of classic cars are on display this week at the old Myrtle Square Mall for the 29th Annual Run to the Sun Car Show.

The event started nearly three decades ago with just 84 cars and has now grown to over 3,500.

The Pee Dee Street Rodders say over the year the car show has helped raise over $1.5 million dollars. The proceeds go to The Children’s Miracle Network, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Horry County Benevolent Fund and Grand Strand Miracle League.

David Rodgers from the Pee Dee Street Rodders says the event is a family reunion of sorts.

“We were kind of laughing yesterday, we were trying to remember this guy’s name from Virginia,” Rodgers said. ” We couldn’t remember his name and someone said he drives that 1940 Ford and everybody said, ‘oh I know him’. We’ve known one another for 30 years, we recognize one another by our cars.”

The Run to the Sun Car Show goes Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 AM until 5 PM each day.

