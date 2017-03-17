Timing is everything in planning spring travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tracie Lawrence joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about planning travel for the spring and summer. Lawrence is a group travel consultant at Cruise Planners – TakeTheTrip.com. She said it is a little late to plan travel for this year’s spring break, but it can still be done.

“Don’t lose heart,” Lawrence said. “The big thing is to try to stay flexible. If they have any flexibility at all with the dates – especially if they’re taking a shorter trip – we could shift the days and still get them in.”

Planning summer travel should be a little easier, but people should not delay getting started, Lawrence said. To hear more about her advice for summer travel and some fun summer options, watch the video in this story.