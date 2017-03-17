StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

A chilly start to the day but warming through the afternoon. Cold Canadian high pressure which moved in overnight will keep us cold this morning but sunny through the day. Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 20s to low 30s but will warm into the low 40s by 9/10am. The high pressure will move offshore through the day and this will bring a south wind which will warm us into the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs. The warm up will continue Saturday with some spots hitting 70. A cold front Saturday will bring a few showers, then cooler weather for Sunday. It will warm up again Monday and Tuesday, then another front with a few showers Tuesday, then a little cooler Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 62 inland, 58 beaches. South Winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, not as cold. 45-48. Southwest winds 6-12 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs 67-72.