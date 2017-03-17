Williamsburg County home burglary caught on camera

NESMITH, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men caught on video breaking into a home on Nesmith Road Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released a video that depicts the burglary from start to finish.

An outdoor surveillance camera captured the first moments of the burglary as the two men approach the home, knock on the door and eventually kick the door in. Cars drove down Nesmith Road as the pair waited in broad daylight to see if anyone would answer the door.

The second camera inside the home recorded the door burst open and the men entering the home. Another indoor camera shows the suspects make a bee line to a large television in the living room. Next, the video cuts to another outdoor shot of one man running away with a large tv while the other suspect re-enters the house to carry away two more televisions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Cheyenne Monteith at 843-355-6381 ext. 4523. You can remain anonymous.