Darlington County authorities search for missing woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, 20 year old Kristianna Douglas left her residence on South Charleston Rd. in the Florence area of Darlington County Friday night and did not return home.

Douglas is described as 5’05 tall, 200lbs, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple shirt. She is believed to still be in the area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or (843)398-4920.