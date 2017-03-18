Grand Strand Miracle League draws crowd for Opening Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people crowded the ballpark for the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues Opening Day on Saturday.

Almost 100 special needs children and their families gathered at the ballpark by the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center for the Opening Day Celebrity Challenge. The Grand Strand Miracle League offer several sports program for special needs children. This year is its 15th anniversary.

K-2 Gibson, the Leagues’ head coach, says the program is just as rewarding for him, as it is for his players. “People say we appreciate you teaching these kids, but that’s not the way it works. These kids teach us. And the heroes here are the parents who are with these kids 24/7.”

The Grand Strand Miracle League also offer soccer and golf programs. If you would like to show your support by attending a game or volunteering, you can head HERE for a full schedule of all the games or more information.