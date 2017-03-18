Grand Strand Miracle Leagues draws crowd for Opening Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people crowded the ballpark for the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues Opening Day on Saturday.

Almost 100 special needs children and their families gathered at the ballpark by the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center for the Opening Day Celebrity Challenge. The Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, which offer several sports program for special needs children, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. K-2 Gibson, the Leagues’ head coach, says the program is just as rewarding for him, as it is for his players. “People say we appreciate you teaching these kids, but that’s not the way it works. These kids teach us. And the heroes here are the parents who are with these kids 24/7,” says Gibson.

The Grand Strand Miracle Leagues also offer soccer and golf programs. If you would like to show your support by attending a game or volunteering, you can head to http://grandstrandmiracleleague.com/ for a full schedule of all the games or more information.