Truck drives into North Charleston Applebees

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police responded to a truck that crashed into a North Charleston restaurant.

Charleston County Dispatch said the call came in at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the truck driver had a medical event while driving on Ashley Phosphate Road near Patriot Blvd. The driver hit several vehicles, the ran off the road and through the Sunoco gas station parking lot. The truck then crashed into the Applebees restaurant on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

They say the report said the vehicle drove into the Applebees located at 4910 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Police say no one inside the restaurant was hurt, but several people were injured when the truck hit the other vehicles. They went to the hospital for treatment, but no word on their condition.

The driver was also taken to the hospital.

City officials, engineers, and the restaurant owner are working to determine when the restaurant will reopen.