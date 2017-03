DARLINGTON (WBTW) – A Darlington County deputy received medical treatment for his injuries after receiving a bite wound to his leg.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a call on Welling Farm Road around 9 p.m. Sunday when he was bitten by a dog.

Kilgo said the deputy fired his weapon in the direction of the dog. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time as Animal Control was unable to find the dog.