MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion City Fire Department and Marion Police are investigating a deadly house fire on Simmons Street in Marion.

Deputy Coroner Jim Gray says the fire was called in at around 2pm Sunday afternoon. Gray says one person was killed in the fire, and SLED has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Gray says the identity of victim will be released once their family has been notified.

Count on more information as it becomes available.