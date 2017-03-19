Golfers help raise money for local students to attend Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a 100 golfers hit the green on Sunday to help local students afford a college education.

The Sparks family of Sparks Toyota hosted their 8th annual scholarship golf tournament at the Grand Dunes Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach. Almost 150 golfers took part in the event. The Sparks Family Scholarship is currently covering full tuition and fees for four local students attending Coastal Carolina University. One of those scholarships is fully endowed. Marketing Director Susan Sparks says the goal is to raise enough money to fully endow all of the scholarships. “My husband is a graduate of Coastal Carolina and we thought it would be great for these scholarships to be focused on the local surrounding counties, helping kids that want to go to Coastal pay for their education.”

The Sparks family is hoping to raise over 60 thousand dollars for the scholarship fund this year.