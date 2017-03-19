Hundreds munch on mac ‘n’ cheese to help give kids the opportunity to surf

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people sampled some of the Grand Strand’s best macaroni and cheese to help give kids the opportunity to ride the waves.

The Surf Dreams Foundation held its 2nd annual Mac ‘N’ Cheese Cook-Off in Murrells Inlet on Sunday. The proceeds will help fund the organization’s “Take a Kid Surfing” days. Surf Dreams will hold four of those events, which are completely free, this summer. The foundation is also hoping to buy a 15-passenger van to be able to get more kids out on the water. Executive Director Philip Jackson says surfing is more than a hobby, and that it can help troubled children stay on the right track. “We don’t want their financials to be a burden on them wanting to do something fun, that’s a great outlet. And this is my way of hopefully getting a kid that was going down the same path I was going, to change his life.”

The Surf Dreams Foundation is hoping to exceed its fundraising goal of 10 thousand dollars.