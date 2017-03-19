Man charged with attempted murder in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened on January 13, 2017.

According to the police report, the shooting took place on 27th Ave North in Myrtle Beach when someone leaned out the window of a black Toyota RAV4, pointed a gun at a person walking, and then fired one shot. The report indicates that no one was injured in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach Police arrested and charged Nelson Haziel Gonzalez, 33, with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime in connection to the incident.

Gonzalez remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention center website, Gonzalez had previously been charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person in July of 2016.