Nonprofit provides special birthday bowling bash for children with autism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several local children with autism are getting birthday bashes they’ll never forget, thanks to a local nonprofit and bowling alley.

Champion Autism Network held a sensory-friendly bowling birthday party for children with autism on Sunday, at Myrtle Beach Bowl. The organization, which is based in Surfside Beach, has been holding monthly bowling events at the alley for a while. However, a couple of months ago, it decided to turn them into bowling parties for any children with autism who would like to celebrate their birthdays. Regina Glazer is a volunteer with Champion Autism Network, and also has a son with autism. She says the monthly events are about creating an environment of acceptance, and giving kids a celebration they may not get otherwise. She says, “unfortunately, a lot of kids with autism get ostracized by their peers. People see them as being different and a lot of people don’t attend their birthdays. So this was a chance to really give these kids the chance to have a real birthday.”

Champion Autism Network will continue to hold the bowling birthday parties each month on a Sunday. If you’d like to take a look at the schedule you can head to https://championautismnetwork.com/.