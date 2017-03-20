16 modular classrooms coming to some Horry County schools

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County school district plans to buy 16 modular classrooms that will cost a total of $1.7 million.

The classrooms are needed to offset the large number of students coming into the district each year.

The following schools will get the classrooms in 2017:

Aynor Elementary School: 4 (3rd and 4th grade classrooms and a computer lab)

Carolina Forest Elementary School: 4 (3rd, 4th, 5th plus Fine Arts)

Aynor High School: 1 (Orchestra, orchestra storage)

Myrtle Beach High School: 1 (classrooms)

St. James High School: 4 (classrooms)

Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology: 1 (classrooms)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s