Celebrate spring with Dairy Queen free cone day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Why not bring in the first day of spring with a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen? The legendary quick service restaurant is offering one free small vanilla cone all day Monday.
Those participating locations will collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $120 million for the hospitals. Customers can donate by putting money in a jar set up at participating spots.
Participation will vary depending on location, but here’s a list of Dairy Queen restaurants along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.
- 101 Orchard Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- 2103 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- 20 Naber Dr, Shallotte, NC 28470
- 106 Southport Supply Rd, Supply, NC 28462
- 7547 Highway 711, Pembroke, NC 28372
- 5030 Fayetteville Rd Ste B, Lumberton, NC 28358
- 1504 Hwy 38 W, Latta, SC 29565-4225
- 1340 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville, SC 29010