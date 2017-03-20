Celebrate spring with Dairy Queen free cone day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Why not bring in the first day of spring with a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen? The legendary quick service restaurant is offering one free small vanilla cone all day Monday.

Those participating locations will collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Over the past 32 years, Dairy Queen restaurants have raised more than $120 million for the hospitals. Customers can donate by putting money in a jar set up at participating spots.

Participation will vary depending on location, but here’s a list of Dairy Queen restaurants along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.

101 Orchard Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

2103 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

20 Naber Dr, Shallotte, NC 28470

106 Southport Supply Rd, Supply, NC 28462

7547 Highway 711, Pembroke, NC 28372

5030 Fayetteville Rd Ste B, Lumberton, NC 28358

1504 Hwy 38 W, Latta, SC 29565-4225

1340 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville, SC 29010