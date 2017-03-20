Georgetown heroes recognized for saving 3 during house fire

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The heroes credited with saving the lives of three Georgetown residents during a house fire were recognized Thursday.

A Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department notes that Corporal Bryan Byrd, who was recently promoted, along with a 911 Dispatcher and several firefighters were all recognized Thursday night for assisting in saving the lives of three house fire victims on March 8.

Cpl. Byrd was presented with a Certificate of Commendation and a challenge coin by Chief Kelvin Waites. He was also recognized by Chief Charlie Cribb of the Georgetown Fire Department and was presented a letter of Commendation and a Medal of Valor.

Officer Byrd’s selfless act exemplifies the Georgetown Police Department’s mission of “serving, protecting and positively impacting the quality of life of all citizens of Georgetown.” The Georgetown Police Department credits Cpl. Byrd’s immediate actions for saving the lives of the house fire victims.

Several fire fighters and a dispatcher were also awarded a commendation and Medal of Valor by Fire Chief Charlie Cribb for their outstanding work during what could have been a fatal fire. The lifesavers all received standing ovations by those in attendance at the council meeting for a job well done.