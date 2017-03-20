Local gym offers free self-defense seminar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s something that can linger in the back of our minds, especially if we’re walking alone, maybe at night in an empty parking lot or dark street – self defense. To help, local gym, Fitness Edge, is holding a free self-defense seminar to show effective tactics for self-defense in a variety of situations. Fitness Edge MMA instructors, Fontini Kandris, Derrick Kennington, and Joe Solecki were on News13 Now Monday to talk about the event, the importance of knowing how to fend off an attacker, and to show some easy self-defense techniques.

The seminar will be held at both of Fitness Edge locations March 20 at 6:30 pm. Its Carolina Forest facility is located at 3881 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 and the Murrells Inlet facility is at 4310 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.