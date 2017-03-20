Photo released of Georgetown Dollar General robber

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Dollar General store, located at 8003 N Fraser St in Georgetown, around 8:55 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told deputies that a man came into the store, pulled a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The robber is described as a black man with a medium build, standing approximately 5′ 9″, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Deputies say witnesses were unsure if the man ran away on foot or left in a vehicle. It’s also unknown which way the robber ran after the crime, according to the report.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of the robber. Anyone with information related to the man’s identity or location is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.