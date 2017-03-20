Powerball ticket bought in Conway is worth $150K

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Conway for Saturday night’s drawing – check your ticket – it could be worth $150,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday that the winner bought the ticket from the Wilco gas station on Highway 378. Because the buyer added PowerPlay to the ticket, what would have been a $50,000 take-a-way was tripled when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Saturday’s winning Powerball number are: 13 – 25 – 44 – 54 – 67 and a Powerball: 5.

Check your tickets. More than 12,900 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three, according to lottery officials.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $155 million.