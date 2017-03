HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says that crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Loris Lions Road in Loris. Collins said the bus was in stop-and-go traffic when the bus was rear ended by a car. Collins added that there was minor damage in the crash.

Collins says three kids were sent to the hospital to get checked over for minor injuries.